Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Badosa in BJK Cup, Alcaraz to take on Zverev at ATP Finals

It's a big day for both men's and women's tennis with some of the sport's biggest names doing battle at both the Billie Jean King Cup and the ATP Finals.

12:25 CET - Coming up today, we have the final two group-stage matches of the ATP Finals with a blockbuster to kick things off in Turin. World number two Alexander Zverev (27) is taking on number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) from 14:00 CET. In the evening, Casper Ruud (25) will go head-to-head with Andrey Rublev (27) at 20:30 CET.

Here's the situation in the John Newcombe Group: All four players can theoretically still progress. Zverev, who has two straight-set wins is all but through to the semi-finals unless he loses in straight sets and Rublev loses in straights. Rublev can only advance if he beats Ruud in straight sets and Zverev beats Alcaraz in straight sets.

For Ruud and Alcaraz, it's a case of winning and hoping the others with two wins come up with worse records overall. There are plenty of permutations so it should be a fun day ahead!

Check out the group standings here.

10:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The action is getting underway as we speak with Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) taking on Magda Linette (32) in the opening clash of the tie between Spain and Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup.