Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Badosa in BJK Cup, Alcaraz to take on Zverev at ATP Finals

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Badosa in BJK Cup, Alcaraz to take on Zverev at ATP Finals

Flashscore
Swiatek has a tough game on her hands
Swiatek has a tough game on her handsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Zimmer / Flashscore
It's a big day for both men's and women's tennis with some of the sport's biggest names doing battle at both the Billie Jean King Cup and the ATP Finals.

12:25 CET - Coming up today, we have the final two group-stage matches of the ATP Finals with a blockbuster to kick things off in Turin. World number two Alexander Zverev (27) is taking on number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) from 14:00 CET. In the evening, Casper Ruud (25) will go head-to-head with Andrey Rublev (27) at 20:30 CET.

Here's the situation in the John Newcombe Group: All four players can theoretically still progress. Zverev, who has two straight-set wins is all but through to the semi-finals unless he loses in straight sets and Rublev loses in straights. Rublev can only advance if he beats Ruud in straight sets and Zverev beats Alcaraz in straight sets.

For Ruud and Alcaraz, it's a case of winning and hoping the others with two wins come up with worse records overall. There are plenty of permutations so it should be a fun day ahead!

Check out the group standings here.

10:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! 

The action is getting underway as we speak with Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) taking on Magda Linette (32) in the opening clash of the tie between Spain and Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Medvedev after Fritz wins, USA dumped out of BJK Cup
Tennis Tracker: Zverev beats Ruud at ATP Finals after Alcaraz downs Rublev
Tennis Tracker: Sinner survives Fritz fight to keep up perfect record in ATP Finals
Show more
Tennis
Medvedev out to 'build a better version' of himself after disappointing season
Sinner backing ex-trainer to succeed in new role with Berrettini despite doping scandal
Nick Kyrgios to make long-awaited return from injury at Brisbane International
Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Super Sinner continues perfect ATP Finals run with victory over Medvedev
Updated
Fritz on brink of semi-finals after seeing off De Minaur challenge at ATP Finals
Updated
Czech tennis player Bartunkova free to return to action after accepting six-month doping ban
Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan falls short in his tennis doubles debut
Most Read
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings