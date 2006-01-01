Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in blockbuster semi, Paolini vs Andreeva to follow

It's women's semi-final day at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek (23), Coco Gauff (20), Jasmine Paolini (28) and Mirra Andreeva (17) all looking to seal their place in Saturday's showpiece.
11:52 CET - Away from the action on court, men's world number one Novak Djokovic (37) has undergone successful knee surgery after being forced to withdraw from the tournament following his fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo (25).
11:45 CET - After a couple of huge shocks on the women's side of the draw yesterday, we have two fascinating semi-finals to look forward to this afternoon.
Here's what today's order of play looks like:
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - 15:00 CET
Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva - 17:00 CET
09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!