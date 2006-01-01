Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in blockbuster semi, Paolini vs Andreeva to follow

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in blockbuster semi, Paolini vs Andreeva to follow

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in blockbuster semi, Paolini vs Andreeva to follow

Iga Swiatek is targeting a fourth title at Roland Garros
Iga Swiatek is targeting a fourth title at Roland GarrosAFP, Flashscore
It's women's semi-final day at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek (23), Coco Gauff (20), Jasmine Paolini (28) and Mirra Andreeva (17) all looking to seal their place in Saturday's showpiece.

11:52 CET - Away from the action on court, men's world number one Novak Djokovic (37) has undergone successful knee surgery after being forced to withdraw from the tournament following his fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo (25).

Read more about that here.

11:45 CET - After a couple of huge shocks on the women's side of the draw yesterday, we have two fascinating semi-finals to look forward to this afternoon. 

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - 15:00 CET

Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva - 17:00 CET

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Zverev outlasts De Minaur after Andreeva stuns Sabalenka
Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek into French Open final four, Sinner & Alcaraz set up semi
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open
Iga Swiatek wary of Coco Gauff threat in blockbuster French Open semi-final
Alex Zverev downs Alex De Minaur and returns to French Open semis
Jasmine Paolini's perfect day in Paris helped by experienced partner Errani
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Updated
Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Jannik Sinner proud to spearhead Italian movement after taking top ranking
Most Read
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Zverev outlasts De Minaur after Andreeva stuns Sabalenka
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead Mavs against Celtics for NBA crown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings