Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals, Medvedev and Ruud out of Paris Masters

Iga Swiatek is taking on Coco Gauff in a blockbuster clash tonight
Iga Swiatek is taking on Coco Gauff in a blockbuster clash tonight
Reuters
The top seeds are taking to the court in the Paris Masters and the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico are rolling on. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

22:18 CET - We are not from the next clash in the WTA Finals, with world number two Iga Swiatek (22) taking on number three Coco Gauff (19).

Both won their opening match in the group and will be looking to stamp their authority on the competition tonight.

Follow the match here from 23:00 CET.

Last four meetings
Flashscore

22:12 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) was beaten by Alexander Zverev (26) earlier in Paris but he took it to a third-set tiebreaker and very almost won.

This incredible passing shot in the final set from Humbert was our men's moment of the day.

Zverev's post-match comments
Flashscore
ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

22:02 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) was excellent when she defeated Maria Sakkari (28) last night at the WTA Finals in Mexico.

Some athletic work from her to win this point was our women's moment of the day.

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

21:57 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has battled past Ugo Humbert (25) to reach the third round at the Paris Masters. It finished 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(5).

Humbert - Zverev highlights
Flashscore

20:55 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has denied making an obscene gesture towards the crowd after losing to Grigor Dimitrov (32) in Paris earlier.

Based on the footage, it didn't look too friendly.

Read more about that here.

19:12 CET - Casper Ruud (24) is the latest big-name exit in Paris as the stars continue to align for world number one Novak Djokovic. The Norwegian was beaten by Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (25) 5-7, 4-6 as he joined, Medvedev in today's shock exits.

18:18 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has made light work of Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) in Paris, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Highlights Djokovic - Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Flashscore

16:25 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) joins Dimitrov in the next round after he defeated Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) 6-3 6-2 in a comfortable straight sets win. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has also won in straight sets, winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) against Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

14:17 CET - In the first match of the day in Paris (besides Daniel Altmaier's (25) walkover win), Grigor Dimitrov (32) has produced a shock 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) victory over Daniil Medvedev (27) to progress.

Dimitrov's post-match comments
Flashscore
Dimitrov - Medvedev highlights
Flashscore

12:30 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers have said, adding that he would contest the court order.

Read the full story here.

7:25 CET - We have a packed full day of tennis action once again as the WTA Finals in Cancun continues with a must-see game between US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) and world number two Iga Swiatek (22).

Overnight, Elena Rybakina (24) defeated Maria Sakkari (28) 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) and Jessica Pegula (29) stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-4, 6-3.

Pegula's post-match comments
Flashscore
Sabalenka - Pegula highlights
Flashscore
Rybakina-Sakkari highlights
Flashscore

Meanwhile, in Paris, there are a host of big-name players in action despite Carlos Alcaraz getting knocked out yesterday evening including Novak Djokovic (36), Jannik Sinner, (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26).

Tennis
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
German court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case
Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka at WTA Finals as she reaches semis in Mexico
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
ITF will encourage Rafa Nadal to compete at Paris Games, says chief
Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz loses on return from injury, Rublev sees off Nishioka
