Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals plus Paris Masters continue

14:17 CET - In the first match of the day in Paris (besides Daniel Altmaier's (25) walkover win), Grigor Dimitrov (32) has produced a shock 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) victory over Daniil Medvedev (27) to progress.
12:30 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers have said, adding that he would contest the court order.
7:25 CET - We have a packed full day of tennis action once again as the WTA Finals in Cancun continues with a must-see game between US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) and world number two Iga Swiatek (22).
Overnight, Elena Rybakina (24) defeated Maria Sakkari (28) 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) and Jessica Pegula (29) stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-4, 6-3.
Meanwhile, in Paris, there are a host of big-name players in action despite Carlos Alcaraz getting knocked out yesterday evening including Novak Djokovic (36), Jannik Sinner, (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26).