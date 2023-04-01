Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals plus Paris Masters continue

Top seeds are taking to court in the Paris Masters as well as the continuation of the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

14:17 CET - In the first match of the day in Paris (besides Daniel Altmaier's (25) walkover win), Grigor Dimitrov (32) has produced a shock 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) victory over Daniil Medvedev (27) to progress.

12:30 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers have said, adding that he would contest the court order.

7:25 CET - We have a packed full day of tennis action once again as the WTA Finals in Cancun continues with a must-see game between US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) and world number two Iga Swiatek (22).

Overnight, Elena Rybakina (24) defeated Maria Sakkari (28) 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) and Jessica Pegula (29) stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Paris, there are a host of big-name players in action despite Carlos Alcaraz getting knocked out yesterday evening including Novak Djokovic (36), Jannik Sinner, (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26).