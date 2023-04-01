Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals plus Paris Masters rolls on

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals plus Paris Masters rolls on
Reuters
Top seeds are taking to court in the Paris Masters as well as the continuation of the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

12:30 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers have said, adding that he would contest the court order.

Read the full story here.

7:25 CET - We have a packed full day of tennis action once again as the WTA Finals in Cancun continues with a must-see game between US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) and world number two Iga Swiatek (22).

Overnight, Elena Rybakina (24) defeated Maria Sakkari (28) 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) and Jessica Pegula (29) stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-4, 6-3.

Pegula's post-match comments
Flashscore
Sabalenka - Pegula highlights
Flashscore
Rybakina-Sakkari highlights
Flashscore

Meanwhile, in Paris, there are a host of big-name players in action despite Carlos Alcaraz getting knocked out yesterday evening including Novak Djokovic (36), Jannik Sinner, (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26).

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case, says lawyer
Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka at WTA Finals as she reaches semis in Mexico
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
ITF will encourage Rafa Nadal to compete at Paris Games, says chief
Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz loses on return from injury, Rublev sees off Nishioka
Aryna Sabalenka slams court conditions in Cancun at WTA finals
