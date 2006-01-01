Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Sabalenka in blockbuster semi, Sinner & Zverev to follow

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Sabalenka in blockbuster semi, Sinner & Zverev to follow

Swiatek is in semi-final action today
Swiatek is in semi-final action today
We've reached the business end of proceedings at the ATP and WTA tournaments in Cincinnati, with Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jannik Sinner (22) up against Alexander Zverev (27) as the semi-finals get underway.

09:25 CET - Before we look ahead to today's semi-final action, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight, with third seed Alexander Zverev (27) defeating Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 and Holger Rune (21) easing past Jack Draper (22) 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, on the WTA side of the tournament, Paula Badosa (26) continued her impressive form with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).

Read a full summary of the quarter-finals here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

