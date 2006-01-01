Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in action after Djokovic battles through and Pegula dumped out

It's Day Four at Wimbledon as the second round comes to an end, with Novak Djokovic (37), Iga Swiatek (23) and Elena Rybakina (25) all in action.

17:49 CET - Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (37) survived a scare on Centre Court to battle past home favourite Jacob Fearnley (22) 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in just over three hours.

Elsewhere, two-time finalist Ons Jabeur (29) is safely through, sweeping aside Robin Montgomery (19) 6-1, 7-5.

17:28 CET - Women's 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) has sailed into the third round after an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Daria Snigur (22).

17:20 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has recovered from two sets down to outlast Juncheng Shang (19) 5-7, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in a five-set classic. Ben Shelton (21) also recovered from a slow start to defeat South Africa's Lloyd Harris (27) in a final set tie-break.

17:13 CET - Harriet Dart (27) has come out on top in an all-British affair, defeating Katie Boulter (27) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(8) in three hours. The 18th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya (25) is also through to the third round.

17:05 CET - Xinyu Wang (22) was joking with her team about breaking her duck against top-10 opponents just a few days ago. Well, she didn't have to wait too much longer and what a place to do it against Jessica Pegula (30).

16:40 CET - A huge shock in the women's draw, with fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) losing in three sets to Xinyu Wang (22) 4-6, 7-6(7), 1-6.

The American, who recently won the title in Berlin, was expected to make a deep run at the tournament, but her struggles in the majors continue with another desperately disappointing defeat.

Wang, meanwhile, is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time, registering the biggest win of her career to date.

16:17 CET - After their match was suspended due to darkness last night, Gael Monfils (37) quickly finished the job today, beating fellow veteran Stanislas Wawrinka (39) 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in an entertaining affair.

15:54 CET - Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) is out of Wimbledon after retiring match point down against mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20), with the score at 6-7(2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-6(8-9).

Elsewhere, Marta Kostyuk (22) has battled through to the third round after saving a match point in a marathon 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over Daria Saville (30).

14:10 CET - Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) has backed up her opening round win over defending champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) with another impressive victory against compatriot Cristina Bucsa (26) to move into the third round.

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, ninth seed Alex de Minaur (25) is safely through after a convincing 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 win over Jaume Munar (27).

13:30 CET - Madison Keys (29) and Paula Badosa (26) looked in fine form as they both cruised into the third round of Wimbledon.

12:56 CET - 14th seed Daria Kasatkina (27) is the first winner of the day, with the Russian thrashing home favourite Yuriko Miyazaki (28) 6-0, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

09:20 CET - We've got a jam-packed day ahead, as Novak Djokovic (37) faces Brit Jacob Fearnley (22), women's world number one Iga Swiatek (23) comes up against the big-serving Petra Martic (33) and Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Marcos Giron (30).

Elsewhere, there are a couple of fascinating all-British affairs to look out for, with Jack Draper (22) facing 2022 semi-finalist Cameron Norrie (28) and Nottingham champion Katie Boulter (27) up against Harriet Dart (27), while Andy Murray (37) is also in doubles action.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's action at Wimbledon!