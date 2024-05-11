Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in action in Rome before Nadal faces Hurkacz

Can Nadal delay his Roman farewell a little longer?
Can Nadal delay his Roman farewell a little longer?AFP, Flashscore
It's the first weekend of this year's Italian Open and it's fair to say it's starting in style with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Coco Gauff among those taking to the court.

10:21 CET - Today's action is almost here, and first up is women's world number one Iga Swiatek (22), who is going up against Yulia Putinsteva (29) at 11:00 CET.

Today's main event will begin around two hours later, when Rafael Nadal (37) faces world number nine Hubert Hurkacz (27).

08:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's action in Rome!

Play will begin at 11:00 CET. 

Tennis
