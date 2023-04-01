Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in action later as Wimbledon looms large, Rybakina withdraws

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in action later as Wimbledon looms large, Rybakina withdraws
Swiatek returns to action today
Swiatek returns to action today
Reuters
There’s just one week until Wimbledon begins, with players looking to finalise their preparation before they head to London. For the women this week, the action takes place in Bad Homburg and Eastbourne, while the men are also in Eastbourne as well as Mallorca. Here at the Tennis Tracker, we will keep you up to date with the results and some highlights, as well as any big news.

15:18 CET - Gregoire Barrere (29) secured a thrilling three set win over Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in just under three hours to reach the second round of Eastbourne.

15:14 CET - Young stars Leylah Fernandez (20) and Linda Noskova (18) both won their opening matches in Bad Homburg in fine fashion.

15:09 CET - On the women's side in Eastbourne, Karolina Pliskova (31) retired from her contest against Elise Mertens (27) while trailing 7-6(3), 3-6, 3-0

15:06 CET - Over at Eastbourne, J.J. Wolf (24) cruised past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23) 6-2, 6-4.

Etcheverry vs Wolf highlights
Flashscore
Wolf interview
Flashscore

15:00 CET - In Mallorca, Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena (30) battled past Ilya Ivashka (29) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Ivashka vs Carballes Baena highlights
Flashscore
Carballes Baena interview
Flashscore

12:47 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of Eastbourne. The No.1 seed Elena Rybakina (24) has had to withdraw as she is still struggling with the same viral illness that forced her to pull out of the French Open. Hopefully she gets better soon and is fit and raring to go for Wimbledon.

Read more here.

09:16 CET - World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) has "no doubts" he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund.

Read about that story here.

07:20 CET - The big stars on display today are on the WTA Tour. At Eastbourne, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Xiyu Wang (22), while over in Germany, Iga Swiatek (22) plays her first match since winning Roland Garros, as she takes on Tatjana Maria (35).

TennisTennis Tracker
