  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in early Olympic action before Nadal and Djokovic face off

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in early Olympic action before Nadal and Djokovic face off

It's one of the biggest days of the year in the world of tennis, with all-time greats Rafael Nadal (38) and Novak Djokovic (37) facing off for the 60th time at the Paris Olympics, and they're two of many top players taking to the court.

09:12 CET - While most eyes are now on Paris, there's also action taking place across the pond in the United States, where Yoshihito Nishioka (28) in the early hours of the morning captured his third career ATP title by outlasting Jordan Thompson (30) in Atlanta.

Read more here

08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis! 

What a day we have ahead of us, with Iga Swiatek (23), Coco Gauff (20) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all in action at the Olympics. Oh, and there's also the small matter of Novak Djokovic (37) vs Rafael Nadal (38)...

