Tennis Tracker: Swiatek knocked out of Miami Open in huge upset

With the weather looking to have cleared up after rain delays over the weekend, we're all set for a busy day at the Miami Open that will see a whole host of big names look to move into the next round.

10:22 CET - There are no American men left in Miami following Ben Shelton's (21) 6-4, 7-6 defeat to Lorenzo Musetti (22), who will now face Alcaraz later today.

We'll be back this afternoon to bring you coverage of that and the rest of the action with a brand new tracker, see you then!

08:23 CET - The top seed did make it through on the men's side of the draw, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) beating Gael Monfils (37) 6-2, 6-4 in an entertaining affair.

Read more here

07:53 CET - We have news of yet another upset to bring you, and this one might just be the biggest yet.

Overnight, world number one Iga Swiatek (22) was knocked out of the Miami Open, being beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Ekaterina Alexandrova (29). It was just her second defeat in 18 matches.

Read more here

23:28 CET - Andy Murray has revealed that he suffered ruptured ligaments in his ankle following his third-round defeat yesterday, and is set to be out for a lengthy period. Some really sad news - hopefully he can come back before his potential retirement at Wimbledon this summer.

22:48 CET - There has been yet another shock result amongst the women in Miami! Home favourite Coco Gauff (20) has been dumped out by Caroline Garcia (30), falling to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to her French opponent.

22:22 CET - After a really competitive first set, Victoria Azarenka (34) has beaten Katie Boulter (27) 7-5, 6-1 to move into the next round in Miami.

21:40 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) is continuing his fine season, with the Aussie overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 7-6(3), 6-4. His girlfriend Katie Boulter (27) is currently on court against Victoria Azarenka (34) - he will surely be keeping an eye on that one.

20:41 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) has secured her most convincing win of the tournament so far, defeating Madison Keys (29) 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in Miami.

20:14 CET - Another seed is out of the women's draw, with Yulia Putintseva (29) defeating Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-4, 7-6(5) in a real slugfest that lasted two hours and twenty minutes.

19:10 CET - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (26) has advanced to the next round without too much trouble, beating home favourite Christopher Eubanks (27) 7-6, 6-3.

15th seed Karen Khachanov (27) has also made it through with a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 win over 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo (25).

18:30 CET - The man who defeated Holger Rune, Fabian Marozsan (24), is into the quarter-finals of Miami after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin (24).

14:59 CET - Just as we said that, Kalinskaya pulled out of her match with a thigh injury, meaning that Sakkari automatically advances to the quarter-finals.

“Hi everybody! I’m so sorry, I was really looking forward to playing today. But unfortunately, my health doesn’t allow me. Thank you for your support," Kalinskaya said.

14:54 CET - What a day we have ahead of us, and it's starting now with Maria Sakkari (28) facing Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Francisco Cerundolo (25).

14:09 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Miami Open action!