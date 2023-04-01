Tennis Tracker: Swiatek meeting Pegula in WTA Finals decider, Thiem through in Metz

Iga Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula in the final in Cancun

Well, it's a bigger Monday than usual thanks to the rescheduled WTA Finals decider, which will take place later tonight. Before that, we will have updates from the opening round in Metz and much more here on the Tennis Tracker.

19:31 CET - Stan Wawrinka (38) has made it through with ease in Metz, winning 6-0, 6-2 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26).

18:20 CET - We are not far off the main event for the day, the deciding match of the WTA Finals in Cancun.

World number two Iga Swiatek (22) will take on Jessica Pegula (29) for the chance to claim the honours.

In their last four meetings, they’ve each won twice - this one could be a cracker.

Last four meetings Flashscore

18:10 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has progressed into the second round in Metz after beating Matteo Martineau (24) 6-4, 6-2.

Earlier, Alexander Shevchenko (22) and Constant Lestienne (31) also got through with wins.

16:24 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) has edged past Marcos Giron (30) in Metz, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(7) in their opening-round match.

10:20 CET - Sunday saw the opening matches played at the Moselle Open in Metz. Today, the first round really kicks into gear at the indoor event in France.

The likes of Dominic Thiem (30), Stan Wawrinka (38) and Luca van Assche (19) are all in action. We will have results for you here throughout the day. Play starts at 13:30 CET.

9:10 CET - Catch up with the highlights from the second semi-final from the WTA Finals and listen to winner Iga Swiatek's (22) post-match comments below.

Swiatek's post-match comments Flashscore

Swiatek - Sabalenka highlights Flashscore

8:40 CET - Martina Navratilova (67) thinks Steve Simon is unlikely to survive as WTA chief after the calamitous Tour Finals and thinks it is time to have another woman in charge of the elite professional circuit.

6:40 CET - You can check out the key match stats from Iga Swiatek's (22) win below.

Key match stats Flashscore

6:10 CET - The big overnight news is that world number two Iga Swiatek (22) has cruised into the final in Cancun after brushing aside top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-3, 6-2.

Their semi-final was suspended due to rain on Saturday and postponed until Sunday meaning that the final will be played tonight. Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula (29) for the crown later.