Tennis Tracker: Swiatek reaches Beijing final, Alcaraz due on court in Shanghai

Both ATP and WTA tours are in full swing in China as the women are heading towards the final in Beijing while the men are aiming for the third round in Shanghai. All of this and more on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

12:04 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) needed just under two hours to get past Marcos Giron (30) 7-6, 6-2.

10:13 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) progressed in Shanghai after defeating Cristian Garin (27) 6-3, 6-3.

Medvedev - Garin highlights Flashscore

10:09 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) managed to get past Coco Gauff (19) in Beijing 6-2, 6-3, reaching the final. The world number two will face the winner between Elena Rybakina (24) and Liudmila Samsonova (24).

Gauff - Swiatek highlights Flashscore

Swiatek post-match interview Flashscore

8:49 CET - Tommy Paul (26) brushed off Sebastian Ofner (27) comfortably in exactly an hour 6-3, 6-0.

8:28 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the first winner of the day after defeating Rinky Hijikata (22) 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas - Hijikata highlights Flashscore

Tsitsipas post-match interview Flashscore

5:30 CET - Much of the attention will be towards the final four in Beijing as Iga Swiatek clashes with Coco Gauff, while Liudmila Samsonova faces Elena Rybakina.

Meanwhile, top seeds are taking to court in Shanghai for the ATP action as well. World number two Carlos Alcaraz takes on Gregoire Barrere, Taylor Fritz against Yosuke Watanuki, Andrey Rublev clashes with Quentin Halys, and world number three Daniil Medvedev plays Cristian Garin.

Kicking the day off though will be Stefanos Tsitsipas against Rinky Hijikata, as well as Tommy Paul's match with Sebastian Ofner at the same time.