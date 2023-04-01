Tennis Tracker: Swiatek, Rune and Ruud among those playing to reach French Open quarters

Swiatek is the big favourite on the women's side
Reuters
Iga Swiatek (22), Holger Rune (20) and Casper Ruud (24) are among those playing to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open today and we'll bring you all the updates and highlights right here on the Tennis Tracker as well as all the breaking global news.

11:12 CET - We are underway at the French Open for another day. It's getting pretty close to the pointy end of things now with the quarter-finals spots filling up.

Stay tuned with us on the Tennis Tracker to see who makes the final eight on the men's and women's sides.

You can see the women's schedule here and the men's here.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's French Open quarter-finals, which feature several top players.

