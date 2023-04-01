Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Rune & Dimitrov advance

Updated
It's the final day of first-round matches at this year's Australian Open, and a number of the world's best players are taking to the court hoping to avoid falling at the first hurdle like so many big names already have.

11:27 CET - 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) looked in fine form as she cruised past Shelby Rogers (31) 6-3, 6-2. An impressive return to Grand Slam action for Raducanu after eight months out with an injury.

10:55 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) has sent the home crowd wild on the John Cain Arena, winning a five-set epic with Sebastian Ofner (27) 7-6, 2-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6.

10:48 CET - Third seed Elena Rybakina (24) has come through a tough test against former world number one Karolina Pliskova (31), winning 7-6, 6-4

12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) is also through thanks to a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Ashlyn Krueger (19). 

09:18 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) is into the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over Kimberly Birrell (25).

On the men's side, enigmatic Kazakh Alexander Bublik (26) was dumped out, losing to Sumit Nagal (26) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5). It is the first time Nagal has ever reached the second round at a Grand Slam, and he is the first Indian to beat a seed at a slam in 35 years.

08:27 CET - Eighth seed Holger Rune (20) is through, with the Dane beating Yoshihito Nishioka (28) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a tough contest that lasted for three and a half hours. 

07:40 CET - The favourites won on the men's side too in the early hours of the morning, with eleventh seed Casper Ruud (25) beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 and 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) claiming a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics (31).

07:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of first-round matches at the Australian Open!

It began earlier as most would have expected, with an Iga Swiatek (22) win. The top seed beat Sofia Kenin (25) 7-6, 6-2 to move into the second round. 

