Tennis Tracker: Swiatek safely through at US Open as Collins and Auger-Aliassime crash out

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek is in action at the US Open

The US Open is underway in New York and while day one didn't throw up too many upsets, Tuesday's matches just might. Both the men's and women's top seeds, Jannik Sinner (23) and Iga Swiatek (23), will be entering the competition as well as Carlos Alcaraz (21).

20:12 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) avoided a slight scare in the second set tiebreak against Kamilla Rakhimova (22), coming from set point down to win the second set and the match 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

20:00 CET - Caroline Dolehide (25) has won her first main draw match at the US Open and what a way to do it! She came from a set down to shock 11th seed Danielle Collins (30) and win 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

19:51 CET - Meanwhile, Argentina's Mariano Navone (23) has booked his place in the next round with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win over German Daniel Altmaier (25).

Meanwhile, David Goffin (33) has rolled back the years to produce a shock 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, 7-5 victory against talented Chile player Alejandro Tabilo (27).

19:45 CET - British number one Katie Boulter (28) has come from a set down to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Last year's semi-finalst Karolina Muchova (28) has also progressed into the second round.

19:23 CET - And now for the first men's results of the day as teenager Jakub Mensik (18) has shocked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to knock the 19th seed out in the first round. First big shock of the day.

Jordan Thompson (30) has also booked his place in the next round.

18:35 CET - We have the results of day two of the US Open to report with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) breezing past Taylah Preston (18) 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the second round and Jessika Ponchet (27) progressing as well.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) is currently on court.

16:10 CET - Day two's play is less than an hour away at the US Open with Felix Auger-Aliassime (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) all in action from 17:00 CET on the men's side and Danielle Collins (30) and Karolina Muchova (28) in early action on the women's side.

Check out the full men's program here and the women's here.

14:45 CET - The first day of action in Flushing Meadows saw Novak Djokovic (37), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all cruise through to the second round of the US Open and today, top seeds Jannik Sinner (23)and Iga Swiatek (23) will be entering the competition along with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26).

As per usual, we have all the major results throughout the evening here!

Jannik Sinner will be back in action this evening Sam Greene-The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Read up on the best matches to come here.