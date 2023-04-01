Tennis Tracker: Swiatek, Samsonova clash for Beijing title, Medvedev due on court

Swiatek and Samsonova will fight off for the China Open title

Today we bring you a final from Beijing as well as the rest of the action in China’s Shanghai, both in ATP and WTA. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

7:53 CET - Top seed Casper Ruud (24) comfortably got past Chris Eubanks (27) to progress in Shanghai after a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

7:10 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) pulled an upset against Frances Tiafoe (25) in Shanghai, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

5:33 CET - Iga Swiatek clashes with Liudmila Samsonova for the China Open title in Beijing. Top seeds in the ATP action in Shanghai take to court too, most remarkably Daniil Medvedev taking on Sebastian Korda, Casper Ruud facing Chris Eubanks, as well as Jannik Sinner against Sebastian Baez.