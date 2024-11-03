Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Swiatek taking on Krejcikova, Zverev and Humbert battling for Paris title

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek taking on Krejcikova, Zverev and Humbert battling for Paris title

Flashscore
Swiatek is in action this afternoon
Swiatek is in action this afternoon
It's a blockbuster day of tennis as the WTA Finals continue in Riyadh while there are also showpiece events taking place in Paris, Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Merida.

11:41 CET - Viktorija Golubic (32) has won her first title in eight years, beating Rebecca Sramkova (28) 6-3, 7-5 to capture the Jiujiang crown.

10:28 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) has produced a superb performance to claim the title in Hong Kong, dismantling Katie Boulter (28) 6-1, 6-2 in just 72 minutes.

It's a fourth WTA title of the year for the Russian, who will move up to 12th in the latest rankings, putting the seal on a truly remarkable breakout season.

09:18 CET - Our first final of the day is now underway in Hong Kong, with top seed Diana Shnaider (20) taking on Katie Boulter (28) for the title. You can follow that match here.

Later, Alexander Zverev (27) comes up against home favourite Ugo Humbert (26) in the Paris Masters final, while there are also showpiece events in Jiujiang and Merida we'll keep you up to date with.

Elsewhere, the WTA Finals continue today in Riyadh, with Iga Swiatek (23) facing Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Coco Gauff (20) taking on compatriot Jessica Pegula (30).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

