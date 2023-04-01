Tennis Tracker: Swiatek upset, Djokovic in US Open quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of the US Open are shaping up as spots are getting booked already! Top seeds have made it to the final eight as a few others are still looking to join them. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from New York, here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:51 CET - An exhausted Iga Swiatek (22) said she would try to "embrace" the pressure a bit more after losing to Jelena Ostapenko (26) in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, a defeat which sees her 75-week run as world number one come to an end.

6:42 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) said she was exactly where she wanted to be on her comeback, after losing in three sets to American sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) to exit the US Open on Sunday.

"I wanted to see with these three events that I came back and played this year, I wanted to see kind of where I was tennis-wise, where I was physically," Wozniacki, who lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, told reporters.

"I'm exactly where I want to be. There's still a few things that I want to work on and I can do better. But in general I think it's very positive."

5:40 CET - Some overnight action to update you on, starting with world number two Novak Djokovic reaching the quarter-finals after defeating Borna Gojo. The Serb was victorious 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

One of the American favourites Taylor Fritz continues to increase hope for a home winner after getting past Dominic Stricker 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Speaking of US players, Coco Gauff won the 'battle of generations' against veteran Caroline Wozniacki, making it to the quarter-finals after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph.

In a surprising turn of events, defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek has been knocked out 21st ranked Jelena Ostapenko in just under two hours. The Latvian managed to comeback after losing the first set, progressing through a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 result.

Later on today, Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to join Djokovic and the others as he takes on Matteo Arnaldi. Playing with the same aim in mind will be Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev who will also be taking their chances at a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, an All-American clash sees Jessica Pegula and Maddison Keys battle it out before Ons Jabeur's match with Qinwen Zheng.