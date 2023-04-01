Tennis Tracker: Swiatek upset, Djokovic in US Open quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek upset, Djokovic in US Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek upset, Djokovic in US Open quarter-finals
Swiatek was knocked out by Ostapenko
Swiatek was knocked out by Ostapenko
Profimedia
The quarter-finals of the US Open are shaping up as spots are getting booked already! Top seeds have made it to the final eight as a few others are still looking to join them. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from New York, here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:51 CET - An exhausted Iga Swiatek (22) said she would try to "embrace" the pressure a bit more after losing to Jelena Ostapenko (26) in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, a defeat which sees her 75-week run as world number one come to an end.

Read the full story here.

6:42 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) said she was exactly where she wanted to be on her comeback, after losing in three sets to American sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) to exit the US Open on Sunday. 

"I wanted to see with these three events that I came back and played this year, I wanted to see kind of where I was tennis-wise, where I was physically," Wozniacki, who lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, told reporters.

"I'm exactly where I want to be. There's still a few things that I want to work on and I can do better. But in general I think it's very positive."

Read the full story here.

5:40 CET - Some overnight action to update you on, starting with world number two Novak Djokovic reaching the quarter-finals after defeating Borna Gojo. The Serb was victorious 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

One of the American favourites Taylor Fritz continues to increase hope for a home winner after getting past Dominic Stricker 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Speaking of US players, Coco Gauff won the 'battle of generations' against veteran Caroline Wozniacki, making it to the quarter-finals after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph.

In a surprising turn of events, defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek has been knocked out 21st ranked Jelena Ostapenko in just under two hours. The Latvian managed to comeback after losing the first set, progressing through a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 result.

Later on today, Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to join Djokovic and the others as he takes on Matteo Arnaldi. Playing with the same aim in mind will be Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev who will also be taking their chances at a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, an All-American clash sees Jessica Pegula and Maddison Keys battle it out before Ons Jabeur's match with Qinwen Zheng.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Shelton through in four sets, Gauff downs Wozniacki
Tennis Tracker: Pegula and Alcaraz into fourth round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Wozniacki through, Tiafoe triumphs
Show more
Tennis
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Exciting time for US tennis as Shelton first through to quarters
Updated
Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of US Open
Updated
'Nothing to lose', Fritz guns for Djokovic upset at US Open
Wozniacki says she is 'on the right track' despite US Open exit
Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach US Open quarters
Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach US Open quarter-finals
Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first US Open quarter-final
Gauff and Wozniacki ready for clash of generations
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Rice the hero as late Arsenal double defeats Man Utd
Arteta defends tactics change with bizarre driving metaphor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings