Tennis Tracker: Tauson through in Guangzhou, Haddad Maia and Collins clash later

The Guadalajara Open switches the focus to open spots in the second round as top seeds and more take to court today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Mexico as well as any Davis Cup updates, all here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

11:51 CET - Meanwhile, over in Guangzhou, fifth seed Rebeka Masarova (24) defeated Ukranian Kateryna Baindl (29) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 to begin the day's play.

Masarova - Baindl highlights Flashscore

Since then, there has been mixed fortunes for the tournament's seeded players. Eighth seed Claire Liu (23) has been knocked out, whilst sixth seed Linda Fruhvirtova (18) is also packing her bags having been defeated 6-2, 7-6 by Denmark's Clara Tauson (20).

But better news for seventh seed Greet Minnen (26), who won her match comfortably 6-2, 6-2 against Diane Parry (21).

5:42 CET - Updating you firstly on some overnight action, Sloane Stephens defeated fellow American Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 to progress to the second round.

Taylor Townsend needed almost two hours to get past Ajla Tomljanovic, winning 7-6, 6-4. Before Leylah Fernandez brushed off Asia Muhammad in just over an hour 6-1, 6-3.

Later on today we will see Beatriz Haddad Maia take on Danielle Collins, and Sofia Kenin clash with Carol Zhao in the late-night action. They follow Veronika Kudermetova' second round match against Eugenie Bouchard as well as the contest bringing Victoria Azarenka and Robin Montgomery together.