Tennis Tracker: The indoor swing continues with ATP action in Metz and Sofia

Dominic Thiem will be in action in Metz later today

The dust is still settling on the WTA Finals so it’s a quiet day on the women’s circuit but we will have all the action from the men’s indoor tournaments in Metz and Sofia right here on the Tennis Tracker.

7:18 CET - WTA Finals winner Iga Swiatek (22) said after winning the tournament that she tried to avoid the distraction of the rankings while in Cancun. It proved a good strategy.

6:17 CET - We’ve got second-round action to look forward to today from Metz, France with Ugo Humbert (25) taking on Dominic Thiem (30) later today.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from Iga Swiatek’s (22) impressive WTA Finals win.