Tennis Tracker: The world reacts to Eastbourne champions as Wimbledon is a day away

We are getting closer to our third Grand Slam of the year as Wimbledon kicks off tomorrow! Until then however, today will be a transitional one if you will, as a few grass tournaments were concluded yesterday with Eastbourne especially. We will bring you the latest reactions as well as begin the build-up to Wimbledon.

7:28 CET - At the end of Monday, we saw Francisco Cerundolo (24) fight hard against Tommy Paul (26) to win the Eastbourne International. It took the Argentinian three sets to get past the American, ending triumphantly 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

In the WTA version,  underdog Maddison Keys (28) defeated world number 11 Daria Kasatkina (26) after a long tiebreak in the second and final set as the 25th ranked was victorious 6-2, 7-6.  

Grass tournaments in Mallorca, Spain and Bad Homburg, Germany were wrapped yesterday as well.

