Tennis Tracker: Thiem and Zheng in action as men's and women's circuits return to clay

Thiem lost in the Gstaad semis last year
Thiem lost in the Gstaad semis last year
Profimedia
With Wimbledon done and dusted, the tennis season returns to clay today with tournaments throughout Europe getting underway. We'll provide updates on all of the action right here on the Tennis Tracker.

15:31 CET - Dominic Thiem (29) has won his opening match of the Swiss Open, beating Alexandre Muller (26) 6-1, 7-6 to advance to the next round. 

Muller vs Thiem highlights
Flashscore

14:04 CET - In the second match of the day from Budapest, Astra Sharma (27) defeated Kamilla Rakhimova (21) 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

Sharma - Rakhimova highlights
Flashscore

14:00 CET -  More from the Swiss Open, Zizou Bergs (24) has upset eighth seed Laslo Djere (28) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 while Jaume Munar (26) has breezed past Alexander Ritschard (29) 6-3, 6-3.

Munar - Ritschard highlights
Flashscore
Munar's post-match comments
Flashscore

12:55 CET - In Budapest, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) has won 6-2, 6-0 against Polina Kudermetova (20).

Schmiedlova vs Kudermetova highlights
Flashscore

12:49 CET - The opening match of the Swiss Open has gone the way of Daniel Altmaier (24), who has beaten Benjamin Bonzi (27) 6-3, 6-4.

Bonzi vs Altmaier highlights
Flashscore
Altmaier interview
Flashscore

11:45 CET - There are two WTA tournaments taking place this week, the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest and the Palermo Open, with Bernarda Pera (28) and Daria Kasatkina (26) the respective top seeds.

The three ATP tournaments being held are the Swiss Open in Gstaad, the Swedish Open in Bastad and the Newport Open in Rhode Island. The top seeds are Roberto Bautista-Agut (35), Casper Ruud (24) and Tommy Paul (26).

07:40 CET - Wimbledon may have only just finished, but tennis waits for no man, with the sport immediately returning to courts of clay today. Among those playing on such courts are Dominic Thiem (29) and Zheng Quinwen (20), while there will still be some grass action at the Newport Open. 

