Tennis Tracker: Thiem and Zheng in action as tennis returns to clay

With Wimbledon done and dusted, the tennis season returns to clay today with tournaments throughout Europe getting underway. We'll provide updates on all of the action right here.

12:55 CET - In Budapest, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) has won 6-2, 6-0 against Polina Kudermetova (20).

12:49 CET - The opening match of the Swiss Open has gone the way of Daniel Altmaier (24), who has beaten Benjamin Bonzi (27) 6-3, 6-4.

11:45 CET - There are two WTA tournaments taking place this week, the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest and the Palermo Open, with Bernarda Pera (28) and Daria Kasatkina (26) the respective top seeds.

The three ATP tournaments being held are the Swiss Open in Gstaad, the Swedish Open in Bastad and the Newport Open in Rhode Island. The top seeds are Roberto Bautista-Agut (35), Casper Ruud (24) and Tommy Paul (26).

07:40 CET - Wimbledon may have only just finished, but tennis waits for no man, with the sport immediately returning to courts of clay today. Among those playing on such courts are Dominic Thiem (29) and Zheng Quinwen (20), while there will still be some grass action at the Newport Open.