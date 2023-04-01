Tennis Tracker: Thiem, Hurkacz and Pliskova among those in action today

A number of notable names are taking to court today as tennis tournaments across Europe and North America enter their second days.

08:07 CET - Last night at the Washington Open, Gael Monfils (36) won 6-3, 6-4 against Bjorn Fratangelo (30), Elina Svitolina (28) beat Victoria Azarenka (34) 7-6, 6-4 and Daria Kasatkina (26) beat Elise Mertens (27) 6-3, 7-5.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Dominic Thiem (29), Hubert Hurkacz (26) and Karolina Pliskova (31) get their latest tournaments started.