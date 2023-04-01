Tennis Tracker: Thiem playing his first final since 2020, Pegula facing Sakkari

Three years after his US Open triumph, Dominic Thiem (29) is finally back in the final of a tournament again today, on home turf in Kitzbuhel. You can keep up with how he gets on against Sebastian Baez (22) right here, as well as how the heavyweight WTA semis in Washington pan out.

09:30 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has made it through to the final of the Los Cabos Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Borna Coric (26). The top seed and Alex De Minaur (24) will battle it out for the title.

08:10 CET - Coco Gauff (19) also made it through to the semis on home turf, beating Belinda Bencic (26) 6-1, 6-2, but Frances Tiafoe (25) couldn't do so, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans (33).

Bencic vs Gauff highlights Flashscore

Gauff interview Flashscore

Evans vs Tiafoe highlights Flashscore

08:05 CET - Overnight, Taylor Fritz (25) won his second match of the day to reach the Washington semi-finals, following up his victory over Andy Murray (36) with another over Jordan Thompson (29).

Fritz vs Thompson highlights Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Dominic Thiem (29) try to win his first title since 2020 in Kitzbuhel and four of the top 20 women's players in the world battle to reach the final in Washington.