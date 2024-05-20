Tennis Tracker: Thiem starting quest to reach final French Open, Murray playing in Geneva

We're into the final days of French Open preparations. Some players including Andy Murray are spending it playing smaller tournaments such as Geneva and Strasbourg, while others are having to tackle the Roland Garros qualifiers, with Dominic Thiem fighting to play the Grand Slam one last time.

09:40 CET - The French Open is almost here, and the biggest story today will be the beginning of two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time. Having controversially being denied a wildcard, the Austrian will have to go through qualifiers, and plays his first one today against world number 228 Franco Agamenone (31).

That clash will begin at 11:30 CET.

08:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!