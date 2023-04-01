Tennis Tracker: Thiem through in Croatia as Andreeva advances in Lausanne

Tennis really never takes a pause, does it? The Wimbledon final was just eight days ago, yet it feels like it took place last year. This week, we have another set of tournaments going on in Umag, Hamburg, Warsaw, Lausanne and Atlanta. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will have all the news, scores and highlights from these competitions.

20:54 CET - Back in Hamburg, third seed Bernarda Pera (28) has had to battle hard against Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez (21) to win in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Pera - Sonmez highlights Flashscore

20:43 CET - Over in Atlanta, Aleksandar Vukic (27) has defeated American wildcard Ethan Quinn in straights sets 7-6, 6-3.

Also, here is our WTA and ATP Flashmoments of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

20:38 CET - Dominic Thiem (29) was one of the bigger names in action today, and he has beaten Facundo Bagnis (33) 6-4, 7-5 in Umag.

Thiem - Bagnis highlights Flashscore

Dominic Thiem post-match interview Flashscore

19:24 CET - Over in Lausanne, the Andreeva sisters are in action, with younger sibling Mirra (16) beating Dayana Yastremska (23) 6-0, 6-2.

17:14 CET - Nadia Podoroska (26) needed one hour and 34 minutes to down Viktoriya Tomova (28) 6-1, 7-5 in Hamburg.

Podoroska vs Tomova highlights Flashscore

15:42 CET - Over on the men's side in Germany, Laslo Djere (28) has overcome Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 7-6(2), 6-3.

Djere vs Etcheverry highlights Flashscore

15:12 CET - At the WTA event in Hamburg, Camila Osorio (21) eased past Kamilla Rakhimova (21) 6-4, 6-3.

Osario vs Rakhimova highlights Flashscore

08:28 CET - Some early news for you this morning. Organisers have announced that Novak Djokovic (36) will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue.

Read more here.

07:30 CET - Good morning all. If you're looking for everything tennis, you've come to the right place. Stay tuned throughout the day as we keep you updated with all the news from the world of tennis, as well as results and highlights from all the ATP and WTA tournaments. Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem (29) and Marin Cilic (34) are due to take the court a little later.