Tennis Tracker: Thiem up against Marterer, Wozniacki opens account in Charleston

Tennis Tracker: Thiem up against Marterer, Wozniacki opens account in Charleston

After Danielle Collins (30) and Jannik Sinner (22) were crowned champions in Miami over the weekend, the tennis action continues with tournaments in Estoril, Houston, Marrakech and Charleston all getting underway.

15:17 CET - Our first result of the day has come in from Portugal, where Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) has seen off sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

13:15 CET - The first piece of action today comes from Estoril, where the experienced Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) faces Miomir Kecmanovic (24).

Following that match, Dominic Thiem (30) will look to build some much-needed momentum against Maximilian Marterer (28).

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!