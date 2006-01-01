Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Third round gets underway at US Open, Gauff to face Svitolina

Tennis Tracker: Third round gets underway at US Open, Gauff to face Svitolina

Novak Djokovic is in action this evening
Novak Djokovic is in action this evening
A huge shock occurred in the US Open overnight with Carlos Alcaraz (21) being dumped out. The third round gets underway today with plenty more drama no doubt in store and some of the world's best in action. Keep up with all the major results here!

17:12 CET - Play has started in New York for the day with Zheng Qinwen (21) and Paula Badosa (26) both on court and Coco Gauff (20) to come shortly. Gauff is facing Elina Svitolina (29) from 18:00 CET.

The men's third-round matches will start at 19:00 CET with Novak Djokovic (37) not in action until after midnight.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's here.

15:15 CET - Who would have expected Carlos Alcaraz (21) to go down to Botic van de Zandschlup (28) in straight sets? Not many people if anyone! That was the major shock in last night's action as the second round wrapped up at Flushing Meadows.

Today, the third round begins on the men's and women's side with plenty of headline names in action. 

Of the top men, Novak Djokovic (37), Casper Ruud (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) are all in action while on the women's side, Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) are both continuing their runs.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's here.

Mentions
TennisUS Open (Tennis)Tennis Tracker
