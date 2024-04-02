Tennis Tracker: Thompson in Houston action after Collins wins in Charleston

The clay court season is well and truly upon us, with ATP tournaments in Estoril, Houston and Marrakech this week as well as WTA tournaments in both Charleston and Bogota.

23:48 CET - Plenty more action to come throughout the night across the Americas. Headlining the bill is Australian Jordan Thompson (29), who takes on Yibing Wu (24) from 03:15 CET.



Meanwhile in Bogota's evening session Laura Siegemund (36) and Marie Bouzkova (25) both take to the court, whilst Charleston's top seed Jessica Pegula (29) is in action against fellow American Amanda Anisimova (22).



23:40 CET - Last year's winner in Bogota, Tatjana Maria (36), continues her defence of her crown with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anna Bondar (26).

22:07 CET - Back to Bogota and home favourite Camila Osorio (22) has lived up to her sixth seed status by beating Marina Stakusic (19) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

21:38 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) has also been in good form in recent weeks and she makes light work of Viktoriya Tomova (29), winning their clash 6-3, 6-3.

20:20 CET - Danielle Collins (30), fresh off her win in Miami last week, has continued her rich vein of form with an opening victory in Charleston over Paula Badosa (26), winning their match 6-1, 6-4 to progress.

19:23 CET - Over to Bogota, where third seed Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) has cruised into the next round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Maria Timofeeva (20), whilst there were also wins for Italian veteran Sara Errani (36), Germany's Julie Niemeier (24) and fourth seed Cristina Busca (26).

18:30 CET - Sloane Stephens (31) has eased her way into the next round in Charleston, thrashing Magdalena Frech (26) 6-0, 6-2 in just over an hour.

17:43 CET - Stan Wawrinka (39) and Fabio Fognini (36) have both won their opening matches in Marrakech after victories over Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36) and Hugo Gaston (23) respectively.

15:58 CET - A difficult draw for sixth seed Alexander Shevchenko (23) has seen him crash out at the first hurdle, who lost 6-2, 6-1 to former Grand Slam finalist Matteo Berretini (27).

14:31 CET - Our first results of the day have come in, and we head to Marrakech where eighth seed Flavio Cobolli (21) has seen off wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh (20) 6-1, 6-4. Elsewhere, Aleksander Vukic (27) is also into the next round, defeating Alexandre Muller (27) 6-3, 7-6.

11:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!

It promises to be a fascinating day's play as several of the world's best players including Jessica Pegula (30) and last week's Miami champion Danielle Collins (30) make the switch from hard courts to clay.