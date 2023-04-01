Tennis Tracker: Thompson stuns Zverev in Tokyo as Shnaider continues to impress

Tennis Tracker: Thompson stuns Zverev in Tokyo as Shnaider continues to impress
Top seeds are looking for third round spots all over the globe, we will be updating you on the action from Belgium, Sweden, Japan, Tunisia, and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:03 CET - Jordan Thompson (29) progressed in Tokyo after defeating Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 6-4

7:00 CET - Sebastian Ofner (27) and Mackenzie McDonald (28) are the first and early winners of the day as they defeated Christopher O'Connell (29) and Max Purcell (25) respectively in Tokyo.

5:42 CET - Dominic Thiem takes on Luca Nardi in Antwerp for a place in the third round, while in Stockholm Dusan Lajovic clashes with Lorenzo Sonego

Moving to Japan as Alexander Zverev is up against Jordan Thompson in Tokyo, Felix Auger Aliassime challenges Aleksandar Vukic and Tommy Paul wraps up the day with his match versus Daniel Altmaier.

In terms of WTA action, Jasmine Paolini takes on Alize Cornet while Lin Zhu faces promising Diana Shnaider in Nanchang.

