Tennis Tracker: Thompson wins first ATP title after beating Ruud, Navone into Rio final

08:42 CET - Mariano Navone (22) has sealed his place in the Rio showpiece, easing past second seed and defending champion Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-2.
The Argentine will face compatriot and world number 25 Sebastian Baez (23) in the final at 21:30 CET later today.
08:05 CET - There was a big match played overnight in Los Cabos, with Jordan Thompson (29) securing his maiden ATP title after a superb 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud (25).
07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! It's a relatively quiet one today, with just the Rio final to be played later this evening.