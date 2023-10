Medvedev and Sinner are facing off in a final for the fourth time this season

It's a day of both beginnings and endings in the world of tennis with the WTA Finals getting underway in Cancun and the WTA Elite Trophy as well as ATP tournaments in Basel and Vienna coming to a close.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. With the WTA Finals getting started and top players facing off in three tournament finals, you won't want to miss a thing, and we'll make sure you don't.