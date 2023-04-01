Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe in action as Kudermetova sees off Zheng in Berlin

The grass season is continuing with more tournaments across Europe. Action from the UK and Germany all here on our Tennis Tracker as top seeds make their first appearances.

15:21 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) wins the first match of the day in Queen's as he got past Ben Shelton (20). The over-two-hour long clash ended with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 result to benefit the Italian as he moves to the next round of the London tournament.

14:57 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) continued her preperations for Wimbledon with a composed 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cristina Bucsa (25) in Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Caroline Garcia (29) advances in Berlin with a comfortable straight-set 6-3, 6-2 win against Jaimee Fourlis (23).

14:18 CET - Stuttgart Open finalist Jan-Lennard Struff (33) moved to the next round in Halle as he defeated Roman Safiullin (25) 1-6, 6-7.

Meanwhile in Berlin, Victoria Azarenka (33) was upset by compatriot Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) by 4-6, 4-6.

13:02 CET - Maria Sakkari (27) progresses to the next round in the German capital after getting past Alize Cornet (33) 6-4, 6-2.

12:46 CET - First results are in from Berlin where Veronika Kudermetova (26) has seen off Qinwen Zheng (20) 6-4, 6-2 as the Russian gears up for her grass-court season. Elsewhere, Marketa Vondrousova (23) has defeated Bianca Andreescu (23) 7-6, 7-5.

7:20 CET - Starting with Germany and WTA, several top 10s are playing their first rounds in Berlin.
Elena Rybakina takes on Dona Vekic and world number four Caroline Garcia faces Jaimee Fourlis. While Maria Sakkari and Alize Cornet open the day with their morning clash.

On the other side of Germany is some interesting ATP action in Halle. World number three Daniil Medvedev will be happy the clay season is behind him as he faces Laslo Djere, Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Stuttgart winner Frances Tiafoe comes in good form as he features in an All-American clash against Sebastian Korda with the opener of the Queen's Club in London.
World number six Holger Rune faces local man Ryan Peniston.

