Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe taking on Berrettini after Zverev and Nakashima seal wins

The action continues in Vienna, Basel, Guangzhou and Tokyo today, with the likes of Alexander Zverev (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Andrey Rublev (27) all taking to the court.

19:43 CET - Top seed Alexander Zverev (27) is safely through in Vienna, sweeping aside Marcos Giron (31) 6-2, 7-5 to set up an intriguing quarter-final clash against either Gael Monfils (38) or Lorenzo Musetti (22).

Meanwhile, in Basel, David Goffin (33) has secured a hugely impressive 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) triumph over fifth seed Ugo Humbert (26), saving multiple match points to continue his excellent run of form since the summer.

18:10 CET - The in-form Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) has caused another shock result by defeating second seed Casper Ruud (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in Basel.

17:50 CET - Fourth seed Tommy Paul (27) has suffered a shock defeat in Vienna against fellow American Brandon Nakashima (23), who won 6-4, 6-4.

17:31 CET - Karen Khachanov (28) is the latest winner in Vienna as he downed Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) 6-2, 6-4.

16:3j0 CET - Pedro Martinez (27) has cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win against Jiri Lehecka (22) to secure his place into the next round in Basel.

15:53 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has also booked his place in the next round at Vienna with a commanding 6-4, 7-5 win over Zhizhen Zhang (28).

15:38 CET - In Vienna, Tomas Machac (24) won the day's first match with a convincing 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 win over Fabian Marozsan (25).

15:32 CET - And the first match of the day in Basel has now finished as Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) storms past Sebastian Baez (23) 7-5, 6-1 as the Canadian looks to return to form this week by defending his title.

Auger-Aliassime has won the last two tournaments in Basel and is now on an 11-match winning streak there. Could he go all the way again this week despite having won just one match on tour since the US Open in August?

13:58 CET - Play in Vienna and Basel is set to get underway in around ten minutes time, with Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Tomas Machac (24) first up in Austria, while Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) faces Sebastian Baez (23) in Switzerland.

Tommy Paul (27), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27) are all set to take to the court throughout the day, as they continue to battle it out for a spot at the ATP Finals, which sees the world's top eight ranked player meet in Turin.

11:22 CET - A big shame for the Japanese fans as Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has had to retire from her clash with Bianca Andreescu (24) just three games into the match due to an injury. Former US Open champion Andreescu, who has struggled with plenty of injuries during her career, will be pleased to move through without any issues in what would have surely been a really tight match.

Moving over to Guangzhou, Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) eased past China's Han Shi (19) 6-3, 6-4.

10:44 CET - Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (19) is through on home soil, recovering from a set down to outlast Zeynep Sonmez (22) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Olga Danilovic (23) have eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories over Jaqueline Cristian (26) and Diane Parry (22) respectively.

09:13 CET - There have already been a couple of notable results in Tokyo, with sixth seed Diana Shnaider (20) sweeping aside Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-2, 6-2 and Leylah Fernandez (22) battling past Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in a topsy-turvy affair.

Check out the full schedule in Tokyo here.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!