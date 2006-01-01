Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe wins three-hour thriller in Cincinnati, Zheng knocked out

10:40 CET - There was a surprise on the women's side of the draw, with Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (21) losing 7-5, 6-1 to the unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).
10:30 CET - There was quite the atmosphere in Cincinnati last night as Frances Tiafoe (26) won a titanic battle with Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.
In a thriller that lasted for just under three hours, Tiafoe had three match points in the second set tiebreak but went on to lose it 12-10 before finally finishing the job well over an hour later.
09:42 CET - Before we take a look at the rest of last night's results, we just have to draw your attention to one of the most controversial match points you'll ever see.
Jack Draper (22) secured a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) with a shot that quite clearly bounced on his side of the net, but the umpire didn't realise it had done so while Draper claimed he wasn't sure.
A tough pill to swallow for Felix...
08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!