Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe wins three-hour thriller in Cincinnati, Zheng knocked out

Tiafoe has battled his way into the quarters

After a week full of shock results, we're down to the final eight in the men's and women's tournaments in Cincinnati, and the biggest names still standing are in action this evening.

10:40 CET - There was a surprise on the women's side of the draw, with Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (21) losing 7-5, 6-1 to the unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).

10:30 CET - There was quite the atmosphere in Cincinnati last night as Frances Tiafoe (26) won a titanic battle with Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.

In a thriller that lasted for just under three hours, Tiafoe had three match points in the second set tiebreak but went on to lose it 12-10 before finally finishing the job well over an hour later.

09:42 CET - Before we take a look at the rest of last night's results, we just have to draw your attention to one of the most controversial match points you'll ever see.

Jack Draper (22) secured a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) with a shot that quite clearly bounced on his side of the net, but the umpire didn't realise it had done so while Draper claimed he wasn't sure.

A tough pill to swallow for Felix...

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!