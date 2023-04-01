Tennis Tracker: Top players facing off in Swedish Open semis, Alcaraz playing Coric

It's an exciting day in the world of tennis, with the top four seeds facing off in the Swedish Open semi-finals and man of the moment Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Hopman Cup.

10:48 CET - Yesterday's WTA FlashMoment of the day was this rally-winning lob from Claire Liu (23) in her win at the Hungarian Grand Prix tournament.

Yesterday's WTA FlashMoment Flashscore

10:39 CET - Overnight, Zheng Qinwen (26) moved into the Palermo semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Emma Navarro (22).

Zheng vs Navarro highlights Flashscore

Zheng interview Flashscore

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, in which we'll bring you live updates of all the top games.

That includes the Swedish Open semi-finals, in which Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) will face Lorenzo Musetti (21) and Francisco Cerundolo (24) respectively, while Carlos Alcaraz (20) will be taking on Borna Coric (26) at the Hopman Cup.