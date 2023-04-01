Tennis Tracker: Top players going head-to-head in grass quarter-finals

It's quarter-finals day at the grass tournaments taking place in England and Germany, and there are plenty of eye-catching match-ups on the cards with some of the world's best facing off. We'll keep you up to date with all of those clashes right here.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) take on Grigor Dimitrov (32) at Queen's, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) do battle at Halle and Petra Kvitova (33) go head-to-head with Caroline Garcia (29) in Berlin as they all look to secure semi-final spots.