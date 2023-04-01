Tennis Tracker: Top players going head-to-head in Marseille and Abu Dhabi

We may only be in the second round of this week's tournaments, but today some of the best tennis players in the world are facing off in them already.

09:21 CET - Today's standout clash is the one that will take place in Abu Dhabi later between one-time Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu (21) and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur (29), but the action there will begin with a match between world number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26) and Ashlyn Krueger (19).

