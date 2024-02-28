Tennis Tracker: Top seed Zverev stunned in Acapulco, Collins progresses in Austin

Alexander Zverev was knocked out in Acapulco

It’s another jam-packed day on the tennis front, with plenty of big names taking to the court in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin.

08:59 CET - Some other results to bring you from the WTA tournament in Austin include third seed Danielle Collins (30) beating Olivia Gadecki (21) 7-5, 6-3 and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) battling past Peyton Stearns (22) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

08:10 CET - Over in San Diego, Dayana Yastremska (23) and Donna Vekic (27) booked their spots in the next round, while Leylah Fernandez (21) was forced to retire against Tatjana Maria (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) fell to Anna Blinkova (25).

07:48 CET - There’s plenty of overnight action to bring you up to date with, including wins for Holger Rune (20), Casper Ruud (25), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Frances Tiafoe (26) in Acapulco.

There was, however, a major shock in Mexico, with world number six and top seed Alexander Zverev (26) dumped out by fellow German Daniel Altmaier (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today’s tennis, with tournaments in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin all well underway!