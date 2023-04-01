Tennis Tracker: Top seeds aiming for quarter-finals as Alcaraz, Djokovic take to court

Alcaraz defeated Shapovalov to reach the fourth round
Reuters
The second week of Roland Garros is kicking off as the places for the quarter-finals are opening up. Top seeds are playing for the last eight spots, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Paris, here on our Tennis Tracker.

7:51 CET - Tunisian Ons Jabeur (28) said fans should not simply assume that women's matches will be 'crappy' after learning that tickets for Sunday's French Open night session were resold when a women's singles contest was scheduled for the first time this year.

The first seven days had only men's singles matches played in the night session at Court Philippe-Chatrier but on Sunday women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on American Sloane Stephens.

Jabeur said she hoped to see a full stadium with fans giving women a chance as "two excellent and incredible players" battle it out under the lights for a place in the quarter-finals.

"It's time to change that vision, because I find that people don't watch many female matches and they just judge that it's going to be a crappy match. But it's not the case, there are a lot of extraordinary matches," Jabeur told reporters.

"Women are training, playing extraordinary matches...How can you judge a women's match without watching it? I hope that is going to change the mentality of giving a chance for these women who fight on a daily basis.

"Because honestly, we do a lot of efforts. We make a lot of sacrifices that men don't have to do on the tour."

Read the full story here.

7:41 CET - A year to the day after suffering a freak injury at Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev (26) fought his way into the fourth round of the French Open, having rediscovered his joie de vivre in a thrilling match against his friend Frances Tiafoe (25) on Saturday.

The German let out a huge scream after wrapping up a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier, with both players entertaining the crowd throughout.

Playing in the same arena where the German had suffered torn ligaments in his ankle a year ago - an injury that ruled him out of action for several months - Zverev proved on Saturday that he was now back to full fitness.

It was only in February that he said he was finally playing pain free.

"Today marks one year...I know that It's been the hardest year of my life," Zverev said on court.

"I love tennis more than anything. I love tennis not because of money or fame but for the game, to play in front of you guys," he added in a front of the late-night crowd who had stayed on to cheer the players even though they risked missing the last metro home.

Read the full story here.

7:02 CET - World number one Carlos Alcaraz has been impressing in Paris, and he has no intentions of stopping. The Spaniard takes on Italian Lorenzo Musetti to progress to the quarter-finals. Ranked at number three and hoping to reach the highest number of Grand Slams is Novak Djokovic, he will be facing Juan Pablo Varillas.

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas is another top 10 eyeing the final eight, he will have to get past Sebastian Ofner.

In terms of WTA, world number two Aryna Sabalenka continues to improve on her disappointing Rome record that saw her exit in the first round. The Belarussian takes on American Sloane Stephens.

Daria Kasatkina is also amongst the top seeds playing today, she is set to challenge Elina Svitolina for the next round.

