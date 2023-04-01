Tennis Tracker: Top seeds Coric and Garcia in action in quarter-finals of US tournaments

We're at the business end of the final tournaments to be played before the US Open, with semi-final spots on the line in Winston-Salem and Cleveland today, and we'll keep you up to date with all the action here.

10:50 CET - John McEnroe feels that there are only four men that are in with a realistic chance of winning the upcoming US Open.

08:58 CET - Former American number John Isner (38) will call it a career after the upcoming US Open, the ATP Tour's all-time ace leader announced on Wednesday.

07:46 CET - Here are our FlashMoments from yesterday's action courtesy of Sebastian Korda (23) and Sorribes Tormo.

The ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

The WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis. First things first, we have an overnight result to bring you, with third seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) losing 6-4, 6-1 to world number 95 Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) in Cleveland.

Sorribes Tormo vs Kudermetova highlights Flashscore