Tennis Tracker: Top seeds cruise into quarter-finals, De Minaur level with Rublev

We're very much at the business end of the Australian Open now with the battle between the world's best for a place in the quarter-finals beginning today.

11:14 CET - The final match of the day looks set to be a long one, with Alex De Minaur (24) levelling things up at a set apiece against Andrey Rublev (25) to send the home crowd wild.

09:36 CET - The fairytale run of 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva has come to an end, with the Russian losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28).

09:00 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the second time thanks to a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Karen Khachanov (27). The fourth seed has yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

07:50 CET - Today's action is quite over, with Jannik Sinner (22) vs Karen Khachanov (27) and Mirra Andreeva (16) vs Barbora Krejcikova (28) currently taking place, and Alex De Minaur (24) vs Andrey Rublev (26) still to come.

07:46 CET - Gauff meanwhile will face Marta Kostyuk (21), who has claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Maria Timofeeva (20).

07:42 CET - Next up for Djokovic will be 12th seed Taylor Fritz (26), who has beaten 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipias (25) 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

07:37 CET - The top seeds stepped up on the women's side too, with Aryna Sabalenka (25) winning 6-3, 6-2 against Amanda Anisimova (22) and Coco Gauff (19) beating Magdalena Frech (26) 6-1, 6-2.

07:30 CET - The biggest name in action today has already played and already won, with Novak Djokovic (36) thrashing Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to secure his place in the last eight.

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Australia Open action! Much of that action has already taken place, so let's run through what's happened in Melbourne thus far...