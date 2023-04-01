Tennis Tracker: Top seeds Fritz and Tsitsipas suffer defeats, Swiatek wins

Swiatek is looking to win the first grass title of her career

Players will be battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg today, and we'll keep you up to date with how they all get on right here on the Tennis Tracker.

18:50 CET - One top seed that hasn't struggled today is Iga Swiatek (22), with the Pole beating Jill Teichmann (25) 6-3, 6-1 at Bad Homburg.

Swiatek vs Teichmann highlights Flashscore

18:37 CET - Reigning champion and number-one seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has been knocked out of the Mallorca Open, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Yannick Hanfmann (31).

Tsitsipas vs Hanfmann highlights Flashscore

18:20 CET - Fourth seed Francesco Cerundolo (24) has narrowly beaten Marc-Andrea Huesler (27) 7-6, 7-6 in Eastbourne. With Fritz out, the Argentine will fancy his chances of lifting the title.

18:09 CET - Below the high-ranking superstars, life on tour as a professional tennis player isn't always easy.

Flashscore News sat down with young Danish rising star August Holmgren (25) to discuss some of the less-romantic realities of life as a tennis player.

Read the full interview here.

16:05 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has cruised through in Eastbourne, winning 6-1, 6-1 in her match against Jodie Burrage (24).

14:20 CET - Results are coming in thick and fast now. At the WTA tournament in Eastbourne, Petra Martic (32) has advanced with opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) retiring while a set down, and Daria Kasatkina (26) has beaten Karolina Pliskova (31) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Martic vs Haddad Maia highlights Flashscore

Kasatkina vs Pliskova highlights Flashscore

On the men's side at the same tournament, top seed Taylor Fritz (25) has just been beaten 7-6, 7-6 by compatriot Mackenzie McDonald (28) and Nicolas Jarry (27) has lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Gregoire Barrere (29).

Fritz vs McDonald highlights Flashscore

13:45 CET - The first match of the day has been completed in Bad Homburg, where Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Evgeniya Rodina (34) 6-2, 6-4 to move into the last eight.

10:18 CET - The summer of 1997 saw Britain hand over Hong Kong to China, "Men in Black" top the movie charts and Harry Potter take his first, faltering steps at Hogwarts. It was also the year that Venus Williams, just 17 and with white beads in her hair, made her debut at Wimbledon.

Fast forward 26 years and the elder stateswoman of tennis is preparing to play at the All England Club for the 24th time at the age of 43.

Read the full story here

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a day of tennis which will see a number of top players including Iga Swiatek (22), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24), Ons Jabeur (28) and Taylor Fritz (25) take to courts around Europe.