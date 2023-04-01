Tennis Tracker: Top seeds look for last 16 spots as Djokovic and Gauff take to court

Flashscore

The top seeds in both ATP and WTA take to court as things are getting more exciting in Paris. Some upsets and surprises have been taking place throughout the whole week and the best is yet to come. Stay tuned as we bring you today's highlights and updates from the Roland Garros, all here on our Tennis Tracker.

12:12 CET - World number nine Daria Kasatkina (26) was not hanging around in her third round match against Peyton Stearns (21), needing just 57 minutes to see of her American opponent in straight sets. Stears won just one game in the two sets, as she was defeated 6-0, 6-1.

8:15 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) got a reminder of how brutal the Roland Garros crowd can be when he was booed for minutes after ending the run of the last local man standing at the French Open on Thursday.

Sustained boos and whistles rained down from the Court Philippe Chatrier stands after the American shushed the fans repeatedly, having beaten Arthur Rinderknech in four sets under the lights.

As he was preparing to do his post-match interview, Fritz kept his cool as he came under fire, barely able to exchange words with court-side interviewer Marion Bartoli.

"I'm sorry I actually can't hear you," he told the former Wimbledon champion.

"The crowd was so great honestly...that I had to let it fire me up. They cheered so well for me I wanted to make sure I won," he added, having ended the French presence in the singles draws at Roland Garros by beating the last home favourite.

Read the full story here.

6:57 CET - On form Holger Rune is one of the players kicking us off today, the world number six takes on Genaro Alberto Olivieri. World number three Novak Djokovic continues his journey to become the ATP player with the most Grand Slams in history, The Serb faces Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he aims to complete the feat.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his fifth tour-level title of the year, before he accomplishes that he will have to get past Denis Shapovalov to wrap the day.

Meanwhile, in the WTA world, last year's runner up Coco Gauff starts the day against teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva. Another American taking the spotlight is world number three Jessica Pegula taking on Elise Mertens.

With one Grand Slam achieved already this year, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be taking to the court ahead of Kamilla Rakhimova.

Other top 10s include Ons Jabeur challenging Olga Danilovic for a spot in the next round, Daria Kastakina will be playing against Peyton Stearns as well.