Tennis Tracker: Top seeds switch focus to Wimbledon second round as Djokovic and Swiatek take to court

Top seeds are now one step closer to the more serious action as the second round takes place in day three of Wimbledon as well as a few postponed matches, big names also take to court as the All England gets filled with mouth-watering action all across. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from London here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

6:17 CET - As he continues his quest for a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic (36) will once again pit his wits against Nick Kyrgios (28) at Wimbledon, with the sidelined Australian serving an advisory role in countryman Jordan Thompson's (29) corner.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Thompson on Wednesday, and though the odds will be heavily stacked in the Serbian's favour, his 70th-ranked opponent has an ace up his sleeve, having consulted with Kyrgios ahead of the second-round clash.

Kyrgios, who pulled out of Wimbledon with a wrist injury, is part of an exclusive club of tennis players with a superior head-to-head record against Djokovic, with the Australian's sole defeat to the world number two coming in last year's final at the All England Club.

"Nick's beaten him a couple of times," Thompson told reporters on Monday.

"He played him in the final and it wasn't an easy match. As much as everyone thinks that Nick doesn't have care in the game, he has a big tennis brain, so it'd be silly of me if I didn't try to pick it...

"I know the odds are firmly against me. But yeah, just get out and enjoy it and just have fun. It's not every day you play Novak at Wimbledon. It could be a dream, or could be a nightmare."

5:15 CET - Novak Djokovic made small progress in his title defence after defeating Pedro Cachin on Monday, the current Wimbledon champion and world number two takes on Australian Jordan Thompson this afternoon. Before him will be world number three Daniil Medvedev facing Arthur Fery. This Grand Slam happens to be the one where the Russian progressed the least in as he attempts to improve that record.

An All-Russian clash wraps up the day as top seed Andrey Rublev clashes with compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

Meanwhile, leading the women’s rankings Iga Swiatek is also one chasing a change in history. The Pole’s journey in London hasn’t been the best when compared to her US Open Roland Garros titles, she is on a quest to advance farther than she would as she takes on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the early afternoon.

Maria Sakkari’s clash with Marta Kostyuk precedes them as the world number eight has made it to four semi-finals this year and will be looking to build on that momentum. Speaking of momentum, French Open semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia faces Yulia Putintseva as the Brazilian has a chance of making history at yet another Grand Slam this year.