Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Dimitrov through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli

15:35 CET - David Goffin (33) has beaten Marcos Giron (31) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 to move into the fourth round in Shanghai.
15:00 CET - Rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva (17) has beaten Chinese wild card Wang Xiyu (23) 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the second round in Wuhan. Next up for Andreeva, her older sister Erika!
Veronika Kudermetova (27) also progressed after beating Marie Bouzkova (26) 6-4, 7-6.
13:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has demolished Flavio Cobolli (22), beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. Next up for the Serb is Roman Safiullin (27), who has claimed a surprise 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 win over Frances Tiafoe (26), with the American furious with the umpire at the end of the match.
Holger Rune (21) is also through thanks to a 6-4, 7-5 win against Jiri Lehecka (22).
11:17 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Ben Shelton (21) have both advanced with straight-set wins over Alexei Popyrin (25) and Roberto Carballes Baena (31) respectively.
Katie Boulter (28) has been knocked out by Lesia Tsurenko (35) in Wuhan, with the Ukrainian winning 6-2, 7-5.
09:55 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has moved into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Japanese player Yosuke Watanuki (26).
09:12 CET - Our first upset of the day in Shanghai has come courtesy of Gael Monfils (38), with the veteran beating compatriot and 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.
08:45 CET - The day has started with a comfortable win for Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who has won 6-3, 7-5 against Alexandre Muller (27).
In Wuhan, 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has lost 6-2, 6-2 to Magda Linette (32).
08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!