Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Dimitrov through in Shanghai, Djokovic to face Cobolli

11:17 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Ben Shelton (21) have both advanced with straight-set wins over Alexei Popyrin (25) and Roberto Carballes Baena (31) respectively.
Katie Boulter (28) has been knocked out by Lesia Tsurenko (35) in Wuhan, with the Ukrainian winning 6-2, 7-5.
09:55 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has moved into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Japanese player Yosuke Watanuki (26).
09:12 CET - Our first upset of the day in Shanghai has come courtesy of Gael Monfils (38), with the veteran beating compatriot and 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.
08:45 CET - The day has started with a comfortable win for Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who has won 6-3, 7-5 against Alexandre Muller (27).
In Wuhan, 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has lost 6-2, 6-2 to Magda Linette (32).
