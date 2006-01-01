Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Dimitrov through in Shanghai, Djokovic to face Cobolli

Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Dimitrov through in Shanghai, Djokovic to face Cobolli

Djokovic is looking for his first Masters title of the season
Djokovic is looking for his first Masters title of the seasonAlex Plavevski / EPA / Profimedia
Today in China, Novak Djokovic (37) will be continuing his quest to win his first Masters 1000 title of the season in Shanghai while Paula Badosa (26) will be looking to continue her resurgence in Wuhan.

11:17 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Ben Shelton (21) have both advanced with straight-set wins over Alexei Popyrin (25) and Roberto Carballes Baena (31) respectively.

Katie Boulter (28) has been knocked out by Lesia Tsurenko (35) in Wuhan, with the Ukrainian winning 6-2, 7-5.

09:55 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has moved into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Japanese player Yosuke Watanuki (26).

09:12 CET - Our first upset of the day in Shanghai has come courtesy of Gael Monfils (38), with the veteran beating compatriot and 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

08:45 CET - The day has started with a comfortable win for Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who has won 6-3, 7-5 against Alexandre Muller (27).

In Wuhan, 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has lost 6-2, 6-2 to Magda Linette (32).

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Taylor Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round
Naomi Osaka pulls out of home Japan Open due to back injury
Tennis Tracker: Rune & Fritz through in Shanghai, Kalinskaya impresses in Wuhan
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Weary Jannik Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 16
Aryna Sabalenka targets world number one ranking and Wuhan hat-trick
Angry Daniil Medvedev battles back to reach Shanghai last 16
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Muchova in Beijing final, Tommy Paul through in Shanghai
Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make Shanghai Masters third round against Michelsen
Most Read
Italian banned for 10 matches for racist abuse of Wolves striker Hwang
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Premier League Team of the Week: Kovacic, Madueke and Gakpo impress
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings