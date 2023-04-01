Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Fritz the only top seeds remaining after upsets aplenty

A week of upsets has left only two top seeds, Stefanos Tsitisipas (25) and Taylor Fritz (25), alive in the four tournaments taking place, giving them a huge opportunity to secure titles and take a step closer to the ATP Finals.

10:06 CET - The first two matches of the day in Tokyo have been good ones for Australians with Alexei Popyrin (24) winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 against Cristian Garin (27) and Alex De Minaur (24) beating Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-0, 7-5.

De Minaur vs Schwartzman highlights Flashscore

De Minaur interview Flashscore

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. It's been a week of upsets thus far with shock results aplenty - will that trend continue today?